WWE Reveals More Details About The John Cena Classic

WWE has revealed additional details about its unique plans for Monday, December 14, which will feature two separate editions of WWE Raw.

The regularly scheduled episode will take place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. WWE will also present a special event from the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

The Orlando show will feature the inaugural John Cena Classic, with Superstars from Raw, SmackDown and NXT competing against one another in interbrand action.

Club WWE members will also have opportunities to vote on the tournament’s participants, although WWE has not yet confirmed complete details about the voting process.

During Monday’s Raw in Brooklyn, John Cena announced Cody Rhodes as the first participant in the John Cena Classic. The tournament winner will receive a specially designed championship inspired by Cena’s signature spinner title.