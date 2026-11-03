WWE RAW Results – November 2, 2026

WWE Raw aired at a special start time from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The final Raw before Crown Jewel featured an Intercontinental Championship change, John Cena unveiling details about the inaugural John Cena Classic, The Vision competing in six-man action and a major development involving The Bloodline and 946.

Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn Confront Each Other

Roman Reigns opened the 20th episode of Raw from the Barclays Center and said that while everyone wanted his attention, he only cared about the fans. He dismissed Sami Zayn as the “secondary champion” before turning his attention to 946 and their interference in Bloodline business.

Before Reigns could continue, Zayn interrupted and questioned why the World Heavyweight Champion remained focused on 946 when their Champion vs. Champion match was only days away. Zayn said he wanted them to address their problems face-to-face as men, family members and champions.

Reigns argued that family members did not publicly run each other down and claimed Zayn had benefited more than anyone from joining The Bloodline. He suggested Zayn might not even be in WWE, let alone holding a championship, without him.

After Reigns mocked Zayn’s WrestleMania 38 rivalry with Johnny Knoxville, Zayn replied that everyone remembered his match against Knoxville while nobody remembered what Reigns had done at the same event. Zayn demanded Reigns’ complete attention and the respect befitting the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Reigns laughed off Zayn’s demand and described the coming days as Sami’s final week on the Island of Relevancy. He predicted that nobody would remember Zayn after Crown Jewel before demanding that Brooklyn acknowledge him and leaving the ring.

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Chad Gable (c) vs. Ethan Page

Gable immediately took Page down and unloaded with right hands, but the challenger escaped and began targeting the champion’s neck. Page drove Gable into the turnbuckles and continued attacking the injured area until Gable fought him from the top rope and sent him outside into the barricade.

Following the commercial break, Gable landed a diving crossbody and scored several near-falls. Page responded with a Big Boot and chinlock, but Gable fought free with chops, a knee to the midsection and a side leg sweep. The champion then targeted Page’s leg, slamming it against the ring post and delivering two leg whips into the ropes.

Gable followed with three German suplexes before Page removed a turnbuckle pad. The champion applied the Ankle Lock and later delivered an Angle Slam onto the announce table. Gable returned Page to the ring and landed a moonsault, but the challenger kicked out.

Page regained control outside by driving Gable into the barricade and throwing him into the timekeeper’s area. When the match resumed after another break, Page raised his boot to block a diving headbutt and nearly captured the title.

Gable landed Chaos Theory, but his damaged neck prevented him from maintaining the bridge. Page capitalised with a Twist of Fate for another two-count, only for Gable to reapply the Ankle Lock. Page reached the ropes and later delivered an avalanche powerslam, but Gable survived.

The champion countered a superplex with a sunset-flip powerbomb and transitioned into another Ankle Lock. Page rolled through, sending Gable face-first into the exposed turnbuckle. He immediately followed with the Ego’s Edge to win the championship.

Winner: Ethan Page via Pinfall to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion

Roman Reigns Stays to Support Solo Sikoa

Ethan Page celebrated his championship victory before footage aired of the previous week’s developments involving Je’Von Evans, PENTA, Dragon Lee and The Vision. PENTA, Evans and Lee were then shown training for their six-man tag-team match.

Commentary promoted CM Punk’s upcoming NXT Championship challenge on Wednesday before a video package recapped the rivalry between Solo Sikoa and Royce Keys.

Backstage, Reigns approached Sikoa and assured him that he would remain at the arena until Solo defeated Keys.

Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez vs. Iyo Sky, Chelsea Green and Tiffany Stratton

Stratton and Perez exchanged offence until Tiffany connected with a dropkick. Rodriguez entered, but Stratton sent her into the ropes and tagged Green. The WWE Women’s Champion briefly struggled against Rodriguez and Morgan before sending all three opponents outside.

Stratton dived onto Perez while Sky attacked Morgan and Rodriguez at ringside. Following the commercial break, The Judgment Day controlled Sky, with Rodriguez grounding her in a chinlock and preventing her from reaching her partners. Sky eventually escaped a pinning attempt and landed a double stomp.

Morgan and Stratton received the tags, with Tiffany immediately taking Liv down and landing a Swanton Bomb for a near-fall. Rodriguez returned and attempted a twisting Vader Bomb, but Stratton moved before both women tagged out.

Green entered against Perez and appeared to be finished after Pop Rox, but Sky broke up the pin. Green later delivered the Unprettier, only for Rodriguez to pull her from the ring during the cover.

Morgan took out Sky outside and made a blind tag. Green superkicked Morgan and returned her to the ring, but Rodriguez provided a distraction. Morgan capitalised with Oblivion and pinned the WWE Women’s Champion.

Winners: Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez via Pinfall

John Cena Unveils the John Cena Classic

After another message from 946, John Cena returned to a loud reception. A covered object resembling a championship belt had been placed on a pedestal inside the ring, and Cena invited Alicia Taylor to provide him with a proper introduction.

Taylor introduced Cena as the Greatest of All Time and the “Unseen Seventeen.” Cena described New York City as the centre of the world and said there was no better place to deliver three major announcements concerning the inaugural John Cena Classic.

Cena revealed that the event would take place on December 14 at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. WWE would present two editions of Raw that day, with one airing live from Perth, Australia, and another special broadcast emanating from Walt Disney World.

For his second announcement, Cena unveiled the official John Cena Classic Championship belt. He said he had poured his heart and soul into the event and explained that the title represented perseverance, hustle, loyalty and respect.

Cody Rhodes Receives the First Invitation

Cena announced that Cody Rhodes would become the first official entrant in the John Cena Classic. Rhodes joined him in the ring as Cena explained that the first invitee carried the responsibility of setting the pace and establishing the standard for everyone else.

Cena also revealed that he would visit NXT to recruit additional participants and appear on Raw, SmackDown and Survivor Series while scouting talent. He then admitted that he had once questioned whether Rhodes could handle the responsibility of being WWE’s leading star but now believed Cody had carried that burden better than Cena himself could have.

Cena formally invited Rhodes into the tournament, and the two embraced. Randy Orton interrupted, but Cena walked straight past him without offering the same acknowledgement he had given Cody.

Randy Orton Warns Cody Rhodes

Orton apologised for interrupting before discussing his Last Man Standing Match against Rhodes at Crown Jewel. He noted that Cody had never competed under the stipulation, while being the last man standing held a deeply personal meaning for him.

Orton described himself as the last active member of a generation that included Cena, Brock Lesnar and Batista. Although he was happy for those who had retired, Orton said retirement was not what he wanted for himself. He recalled undergoing major back surgery and insisted he would do it again because professional wrestling remained what he loved.

Orton then recalled facing Cody’s father, Dusty Rhodes, in a bullrope match at the 2007 Great American Bash. He claimed he had retired Dusty that night and warned Cody that if his American Dream was to follow in his father’s footsteps, Orton would ensure it happened at Crown Jewel.

Jade Cargill and The Baddies Confront Bayley

Backstage, Bayley spoke with Adam Pearce about her future following her recent rivalry with Lyra Valkyria. Jade Cargill and The Baddies interrupted and directed several remarks toward Bayley, who eventually walked away.

The Vision vs. PENTA, Je’Von Evans and Dragon Lee

Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed and Austin Theory attacked their opponents before the match could settle into its normal structure. Evans and Theory became the first legal competitors, with Theory gaining control and tagging Reed. Reed flattened Evans with a senton before handing the match to Breakker.

PENTA became involved to help Evans, creating an opening for Dragon Lee to enter. Lee and PENTA worked together against Theory and Reed before connecting with dives onto The Vision at ringside.

The Vision isolated Lee through the commercial break. Breakker sent him into the opposing corner and tagged Theory, but Lee fought him off. Reed attempted another senton after tagging in, only for Lee to move.

PENTA entered against Breakker and targeted his leg with kicks before landing a Sling Blade and handstand double stomp for a two-count. Breakker blocked the PENTA Driver, but Evans tagged in and joined PENTA for consecutive superkicks.

Theory broke up Evans’ cover before Dragon Lee caught him with a tornado DDT. Reed powerslammed Lee, PENTA kicked Reed and Breakker clotheslined PENTA as the match broke down.

Logan Paul attempted to hand a briefcase to Theory at ringside, but PENTA confronted him. Reed ran through PENTA before Lee superkicked him into the announce desk. Reed recovered and delivered the Jagged Edge to Lee on the floor, while Evans dived onto Reed and returned to hit Theory with the Red Dot.

Evans attempted the OG Cutter, but Theory avoided it and held him in place. Breakker charged across the ring with a spear and pinned Evans to win the match.

Winners: The Vision via Pinfall

More Details Announced for the December 14 Raw

Additional information was revealed about the special Raw scheduled for December 14 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Walt Disney World.

The event will feature Superstars from Raw and SmackDown competing against NXT talent. Fans will vote to determine the top Superstar of the evening, although complete details regarding voting eligibility had not been confirmed.

Liv Morgan Addresses Chelsea Green

Jackie Redmond interviewed The Judgment Day following its victory. Morgan promised to defeat Green again at Crown Jewel and capture the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship once more.

Morgan also vowed to further establish herself as the greatest Women’s World Champion before a disturbance elsewhere backstage interrupted the interview.

Jade Cargill and The Baddies Attack Bayley

Cameras found Cargill and The Baddies attacking Bayley backstage. Bayley appeared to suffer an arm injury before WWE officials and personnel arrived to separate everyone and force the attackers away.

Solo Sikoa vs. Royce Keys

Royce Keys entered alongside Jaida Parker, police sirens and barking dogs playing throughout the arena. Individuals dressed as police officers also accompanied him as security before he entered the ring and confronted Sikoa.

Keys used his strength to force Solo into the corner and later took him down near the ropes. Sikoa fought back and sent Keys outside, but Royce turned the match around during the commercial break by driving Solo into the barricade and attacking him against the apron.

Back inside, Keys landed a running splash for a two-count and grounded Solo in a chinlock. He maintained control after the break with strikes, a lariat and another running splash, but Sikoa avoided his next corner charge.

Solo began his comeback and connected with a running hip attack. He prepared the Samoan Spike, but Keys countered with a spinebuster for a close near-fall. Royce continued taunting Sikoa before Solo fought from the turnbuckles and landed an Uso Splash.

Sikoa prepared for another Samoan Spike, but members of 946 rushed into the ring and attacked him, forcing the referee to stop the match.

Result: No Contest

Cruz Montana Joins 946

Sikoa escaped outside and smiled when Reigns and The Usos arrived to support him. The Bloodline entered the ring and confronted 946 before a large brawl erupted around ringside.

The fighting eventually left Reigns and Keys alone inside the ring. Reigns dropped Keys with a Superman Punch and prepared to deliver the spear, but a masked individual entered and threw a steel chair into the World Heavyweight Champion’s face.

The attacker helped Keys to his feet before removing the disguise and revealing himself as Cruz Montana. Montana had officially joined 946, whose members returned to the ring and continued attacking Reigns.

Jey Uso attempted to intervene but was overwhelmed and handcuffed to the ropes by Jaida Parker. The group then attacked Sikoa outside while Parker also handcuffed Jimmy Uso, preventing either brother from defending the family.

Montana punched Reigns as 946 maintained control. Nima threw Jey into steel steps held by Price, who subsequently used them to strike Sikoa. The group rearranged the announce table and forced Reigns to watch as Jey was driven through it with a double chokeslam.

Hayes continued attacking the handcuffed Jimmy while Keys delivered a spinebuster to Reigns. The World Heavyweight Champion eventually returned to his feet, but Zayn suddenly appeared and struck him with the Helluva Kick.

Zayn stood over his Crown Jewel opponent alongside 946 as Raw went off the air.