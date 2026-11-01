Potential WWE Retirement Timelines For Top Stars

In the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp addressed a fan’s question about potential retirements of top WWE Superstars. Among those discussed were 48-year-old CM Punk, 46-year-old Randy Orton, 41-year-old Roman Reigns, and 40-year-old Seth Rollins.

Back in 2022, Orton mentioned his desire to wrestle for another ten years. Sapp noted that Orton currently has at least three years remaining on his contract. In August 2024, it was reported that Orton signed a five-year contract extension with WWE, keeping him with the company until about 2029, when he will be 49 years old.

Sapp also indicated that Rollins’ current WWE contract lasts at least three more years, meaning he will be around 43 by the time it ends. Additionally, Sapp mentioned that WWE plans to allow Reigns to continue working his part-time schedule “as long as they will have him,” predicting that he won’t retire from in-ring competition for another ten years.

Finally, Sapp speculated that Punk is likely to have his “full-time farewell” at the end of his current contract. Punk reportedly signed a three-year deal upon his return to WWE in late 2023, though last year he mentioned that WWE was trying to persuade him to sign a new five-year contract.