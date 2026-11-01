Michael Chandler Set To Appear On WWE NXT For Unsanctioned Match

UFC star Michael Chandler recently posted a video on his Instagram, proposing to help keep order during the Unsanctioned Match between Dion Lennox and Cruz Montana, which will take place on this coming Wednesday’s episode of WWE NXT. He reached out to Robert Stone, suggesting that if Stone needed someone to manage the situation, he should let him know.

Stone, the General Manager of WWE NXT, had initially shared a video on his Twitter (X) account, stating, “You’re making this too easy for me. Let’s jump on a call and talk… @MikeChandlerMMA”

He later confirmed the collaboration with another video, to which Chandler responded, “It’s set in stone!!!! Not a better man for the job…no one is more unsanctioned than me.”

Chandler last competed at UFC Freedom 250 in July, where he lost to Maurício Ruffy. Next week’s episode of WWE NXT will air on Wednesday instead of its usual Tuesday slot due to U.S. midterm election coverage taking place on Tuesday. This episode will air opposite the Blood & Guts episode of AEW Dynamite.

You’re making this too easy for me. Let’s jump on a call and talk… @MikeChandlerMMA pic.twitter.com/BOLO8WD6Fs — Robert Stone (@MrStoneWWE) October 30, 2026