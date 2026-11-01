WWE Announces First-Ever NXT TLC Event For December

During the 2026 WWE NXT Halloween Havoc premium live event (PLE) on Saturday, it was announced that the first-ever NXT TLC (Tables, Ladders & Chairs) PLE will take place on Saturday, December 12, at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

TLC was a regular event on the WWE main roster PLE calendar from 2009 to 2020, with the most recent edition taking place in December 2020. That event was headlined by a Firefly Inferno Match between “The Viper” Randy Orton and the late “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

Additionally, WWE WrestlePalooza is also scheduled for Saturday, December 12. However, since that event will be held in Perth, Western Australia, it will air in the afternoon, allowing the NXT TLC to begin at 7 PM ET.