Update On Stephanie Vaquer’s Absence From WWE RAW

Former WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer missed this past Monday’s RAW, which forced the company to alter its plans for the Women’s World Championship storyline. Vaquer was originally scheduled to compete in a main-event matchup against Becky Lynch, but the match was changed to a championship bout, with Liv Morgan instead defending her Women’s World Title against Lynch.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Vaquer couldn’t compete due to an illness. While Meltzer noted that her illness is not considered particularly serious, the timeline for her return remains uncertain. He mentioned that Vaquer’s absence is expected to last longer than a week, although the specifics of her return remain indeterminate. This is the reason why the match between Vaquer and Lynch did not take place.

Meltzer clarified that Vaquer’s absence is not related to the ankle injury she sustained at Money in the Bank on October 10, nor is it part of a scripted storyline. The plan was indeed to hold the match on Monday night, but due to Vaquer’s illness, she was unable to attend. This change also explains why the match between Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan ended in a disqualification, as the company did not want Lynch to suffer a loss.