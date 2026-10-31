CM Punk To Appear On WWE NXT Holiday Live Tour

The WWE NXT Twitter account has announced that former Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk will participate in NXT live events on Saturday, November 14th, in Detroit, Michigan, and Sunday, November 15th, in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

The announcement reads, “JUST ANNOUNCED! 🚨 @CMPunk will be live on the #WWENXT Holiday Live Tour in Detroit and Chicago!

DETROIT 🎟️: https://bit.ly/48rjYwa

CHICAGO 🎟️: https://bit.ly/4znqArw”

Punk made an appearance at the NXT live event on August 15th in Petersburg, Virginia, where he teamed up with Tavion Heights and Myles Borne to defeat The Vanity Project.

Graphics for the NXT holiday tour promote Tony D’Angelo, Kelani Jordan, Izzi Dame, Zilla Fatu, Kendal Gray, and Crus Montana.