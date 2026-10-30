Shotzi Has Blunt Message For Wrestling Fans Attending Meet-And-Greets

TNA Wrestling star Shotzi Blackheart recently shared one of her biggest pet peeves when interacting with wrestling fans, offering some straightforward advice about personal hygiene at meet-and-greet events.

During an appearance on Knockouts and 3 Counts, Blackheart was asked about wrestling locker-room etiquette, including whether she had any particular frustrations or advice for younger performers entering the industry.

Rather than focusing on her fellow wrestlers, Blackheart turned her attention to fans attending meet-and-greets, explaining that poor personal hygiene can make those interactions uncomfortable.

Blackheart said: “Man, there’s a lot of stinky people. I mean, this is more so for the fans and not the locker room. If you’re coming to a meet and greet, wash your balls and wear deodorant. That’s super important. And then if you do that, you might get a nice hug from me. But if you’re stanky and you didn’t wash your balls, I’m not going to hug you.”

The former WWE Superstar made it clear that she enjoys interacting with supporters but expects fans to maintain basic personal hygiene before approaching her for a hug.

Although the original question concerned locker-room etiquette, Blackheart’s response highlighted a different aspect of professional wrestling: the close personal interactions between performers and fans during appearances and autograph sessions.