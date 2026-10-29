Backstage Update On WWE WrestleMania 43 Backup Plans

New details have emerged regarding WWE’s potential contingency plans for WrestleMania 43, including reports that The Sphere in Las Vegas is not being considered as an alternative venue if the event is moved from Saudi Arabia.

According to WrestleVotes Radio, WWE has expressed internal interest in potentially holding an event at The Sphere, but meaningful negotiations between the company and the venue have reportedly not taken place. Despite speculation linking the Las Vegas attraction to WrestleMania 43, it is not currently believed to be part of WWE’s backup arrangements.

The update follows previous reporting from Fightful indicating that WWE and representatives of The Sphere were unable to reach an agreement during the WrestleMania 42 period. The reported disagreement involved displaying promotional material featuring Danhausen on the venue’s exterior.

Although The Sphere is apparently not an option, WWE is believed to have developed a contingency plan that would allow WrestleMania 43 to take place in the United States if international developments make holding the event in Saudi Arabia impractical.

However, the details of that potential alternative remain confidential, with no specific venue or host city publicly identified.

Earlier this month, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com also reported that Las Vegas could face significant obstacles if WWE attempted to relocate WrestleMania 43 to the city.

According to Meltzer, sources in Las Vegas indicated that the necessary dates in April were unavailable for WrestleMania. Those sources also reportedly suggested that the city would be unable to provide the same level of financial incentives previously offered to secure major WWE events.

The combination of scheduling restrictions and financial considerations could make Las Vegas a difficult alternative, despite its recent history of hosting major WWE programming.

For now, WrestleMania 43 remains planned for Saudi Arabia, and WWE has not announced any changes to the event’s location. The reported contingency arrangements appear to be precautionary, with the company keeping its alternative plans private should circumstances require a change.