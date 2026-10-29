Report: John Cena Classic Discussions Included Shawn Michaels And AJ Styles

WWE could be preparing to reveal major details about the upcoming John Cena Classic when the 17-time World Champion returns to Monday Night RAW next week.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, there was an expectation backstage during this past Monday’s RAW that Cena’s scheduled appearance on November 2 in Brooklyn, New York, would involve an announcement concerning the highly anticipated project.

The belief is that Cena could reveal when and where the John Cena Classic will take place, along with details about how fans will be able to watch. However, WWE has yet to officially confirm that an announcement will be made during the broadcast.

The project has reportedly undergone extensive internal discussions since Cena first announced it in May at WWE Backlash. Company officials have held numerous meetings to develop the concept, with a particular focus on creating something different from WWE’s existing programming.

Interestingly, those creative discussions have reportedly included contributions from individuals who would not ordinarily be involved in developing such a project. Among those consulted were WWE Hall of Famer and NXT executive Shawn Michaels, as well as AJ Styles.

While the specific nature of their involvement remains unclear, their participation suggests that WWE has been exploring several creative possibilities before finalising the presentation of the John Cena Classic.

Another significant development involves the event’s potential streaming destination. The original concept was reportedly pitched as a showcase and milestone programme for Club WWE, but the latest information indicates that WWE is now leaning towards distributing the event through another platform.

The reported change is intended to make the John Cena Classic accessible to a larger audience, although no official streaming partner has been identified.

Despite the ongoing backstage discussions, WWE has not publicly confirmed the event’s format, location, schedule or broadcast arrangements. Cena’s upcoming appearance could provide the first substantial update on the project since its initial announcement.

John Cena is scheduled to appear on the November 2 edition of WWE RAW at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The episode will also be WWE’s final Monday night broadcast before Crown Jewel on November 7.