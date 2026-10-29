WWE Unconcerned By AEW’s New Year’s Day SmackDown Clash

WWE reportedly has no intention of changing its television taping schedule despite AEW announcing plans to air a live episode of Dynamite opposite SmackDown on New Year’s Day 2027.

AEW recently confirmed that its New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite will air live on Friday, January 1, setting up a head-to-head television clash with WWE’s weekly SmackDown broadcast.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, WWE has already scheduled a double television taping for Monday, December 28, in Tampa, Florida. The taping is expected to include the January 1 episode of SmackDown, allowing WWE talent and production personnel to have New Year’s Day off.

The report indicates that WWE officials have no plans to alter those arrangements in response to AEW’s decision to broadcast Dynamite live in the same time slot. The company’s priority is reportedly maintaining its previously established holiday schedule rather than making changes specifically to counterprogram its rival promotion.

There is also said to be an internal expectation that the New Year’s Day edition of SmackDown could draw a lower television rating than a typical live episode. However, that assessment reportedly stems from the holiday scheduling itself rather than concerns about competition from AEW.

WWE is understood to be comfortable proceeding with its original plans despite the possibility of reduced viewership, suggesting that the company does not consider the head-to-head broadcast sufficient reason to bring talent back for a live show.

The situation will create an unusual Friday night television battle between the two promotions, with AEW presenting a live New Year’s Smash special while WWE airs a previously recorded edition of SmackDown.

It remains to be seen how the scheduling clash will affect viewership for either programme, particularly with both shows airing on a major holiday.

WWE SmackDown and AEW Dynamite: New Year’s Smash are scheduled to air on Friday, January 1, 2027.