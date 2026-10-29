Paul Heyman Says Vince McMahon Never Saw Himself As A “Good Man”

Paul Heyman has opened up about his complicated relationship with former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, revealing that their disagreements over the 2006 relaunch of ECW resulted in what he considers one of the most miserable periods of his professional career.

During an appearance on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, Heyman reflected on McMahon’s personality and legacy, describing him as a “supremely complicated human being of great accomplishment.” When asked directly whether he considers McMahon a good person, Heyman offered a candid response. “No, I don’t think Vince ever considered himself a good man. I don’t think he cared about it. I don’t think that was part of his self-judgment. I don’t think he felt he was placed on this planet to be a good man,” Heyman said. “Do I think he’s a man of great accomplishment? Yes. Do I regret the battles? I had some battles with Vince. He liked confrontation.”

Heyman then recalled what he described as his worst conflict with McMahon, which occurred when WWE revived ECW as a third brand in 2006. Although Heyman was initially told he would oversee the project, he claimed that McMahon almost immediately began taking away his creative authority. “2006, when he relaunched ECW. He told me he was putting me in charge of it, and 30 seconds later, he started stripping me of any authority I had in controlling, contouring, tailoring, or creating the product,” Heyman explained.

According to Heyman, McMahon’s decision to revive ECW was driven partly by his desire for competition at a time when WWE had established itself as the dominant force in professional wrestling. With no major rival operating at the same level, Heyman believes McMahon effectively created an opportunity to compete against him internally. “Vince had no one left to compete with. He was the only game in town. Any other game was a minor league. It wasn’t even a B team. It wasn’t even a C team. It was peewee league compared to WWE,” Heyman said. “So, he resurrects ECW, which was going down in history, and still goes down in history today, as Paul Heyman’s vision. He puts Paul Heyman in charge. Paul Heyman is now representing ECW, and Vince McMahon can change the ECW creative and product on Paul Heyman.”

Heyman suggested that McMahon took personal satisfaction in overriding his creative decisions, characterising the situation as a deliberate power struggle rather than a disagreement over the direction of the product. “It’s this Machiavellian thing, and you really feel like that’s what it was. I can look at it in the most objective way today, and I can tell you, in my heart of hearts or in a cold-blooded business assessment, no matter what perspective I take in looking at it, that’s exactly what happened.”

The former ECW owner argued that the ongoing conflict ultimately damaged the revived brand, WWE itself, and the fans who had hoped to see the original spirit of ECW preserved. “He got off changing ECW on me, and it became such a personal battle that it was terrible for the product, terrible for the company, and even worse for the audience,” Heyman stated. “That was the most miserable six months.”

WWE’s version of ECW launched in June 2006, following the success of its ECW One Night Stand events. However, the relaunched brand differed considerably from the original promotion, with WWE incorporating its own creative direction, presentation, and roster changes.

Heyman departed the ECW creative team later that year following disagreements over the brand’s direction, particularly surrounding the December to Dismember pay-per-view.

His latest comments offer further insight into the tensions behind WWE’s attempt to revive ECW and his belief that the project became overshadowed by his personal conflict with McMahon.