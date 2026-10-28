WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Officially Moving Venues, Backstage Reaction

WWE Crown Jewel 2026 is officially changing venues just days before the premium live event is scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 7.

Riyadh Season confirmed the unexpected development on Wednesday, announcing that the event would be relocated to another venue. Although the organizers did not reveal the new location or explain the reason behind the decision, reports indicate that Crown Jewel is still expected to take place in Riyadh as originally scheduled.

The announcement also confirmed that fans who have already purchased tickets will receive full refunds, with tickets for the new venue expected to become available within 48 hours.

“We would like to inform you that ‘WWE Crown Jewel’ has been moved to a new venue. All ticket holders will receive a full refund, and tickets will be re-released to everyone within the next 48 hours,” Riyadh Season stated.

The sudden change comes amid ongoing concerns surrounding the situation in Saudi Arabia, including travel disruptions and regional security issues that have raised questions about the event’s preparations. However, Riyadh Season has not publicly linked the venue change to those circumstances.

Interestingly, a subsequent report from Fightful Select indicated that WWE officials at the company’s headquarters were apparently caught off guard by the announcement.

According to the report, personnel at WWE headquarters learned about the change in plans at approximately the same time as the general public, when Riyadh Season published its statement on social media.

The revelation suggests that the announcement came as a surprise to at least some within WWE, although further details regarding the discussions leading up to the decision have not been disclosed.

Meanwhile, speculation has emerged regarding where Crown Jewel could now be held. According to one source, The Venue, also known as ANB Arena, is among the potential alternatives being considered for the November 7 event.

The arena is scheduled to host a major boxing pay-per-view featuring Canelo Alvarez against Christian Mbilli this Saturday, with the event airing on DAZN. Its availability and suitability for Crown Jewel have not been officially confirmed.

Crown Jewel had previously been advertised for Riyadh Season Stadium in the King Abdullah Financial District, where promotional materials and event preparations were reportedly already underway.

Despite the last-minute relocation, there has been no official announcement suggesting that WWE Crown Jewel 2026 will be postponed or canceled. The event remains scheduled for November 7, with a new venue announcement and ticket information expected to follow.

For now, WWE and Riyadh Season have yet to publicly confirm the replacement location, leaving fans awaiting further details as the premium live event approaches.