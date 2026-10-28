New WWE ID Signing Revealed

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T delivered a major career announcement during the latest Reality of Wrestling event, revealing that rising prospect Josiah Jean, known as “The Rocket,” has officially earned a WWE ID contract.

The announcement came during a surprise appearance by Booker T, who personally congratulated Jean and praised the dedication he has demonstrated throughout his time with Reality of Wrestling.

Speaking in front of the audience, the five-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion explained that Jean’s determination and work ethic reminded him of his own early experiences in professional wrestling.

“I see so much of myself in this young man right here. So much. Hardworking. I mean, since day one here at Reality of Wrestling, it’s always been about putting the work in, trying to get to that next level, trying to do exactly what it takes to stay on track. That’s what it’s about here at Reality of Wrestling.”

Booker T continued by highlighting the progress Jean has made over the past year, particularly his development in recent months. He expressed pride in the young wrestler’s accomplishments and the commitment he has shown toward improving his abilities.

“And me personally, I want to say I’m proud of you, all right? You’ve done a hell of a job, especially over this last year, especially over these last few months.”

The WWE NXT commentator also revealed that Jean had previously participated in a WWE tryout at the company’s facilities in Orlando, Florida. According to Booker, the opportunity allowed Jean to represent Reality of Wrestling in front of WWE officials.

“Josiah got a tryout with WWE a couple of months ago, and then he went out there to Orlando, Florida, and he represented Reality of Wrestling.”

After reflecting on Jean’s journey, Booker T officially revealed that WWE had recognized his efforts by offering him a contract through its WWE Independent Development program.

“The work that this young man, Josiah ‘The Rocket,’ has put in, WWE has honored you with a WWE ID contract.”

Booker concluded the presentation by congratulating Jean and reminding him that the achievement represents another step forward rather than the finish line.

“So, I just want to say congratulations to The Rocket, Josiah Jean. This is the beginning of the journey. Now, can you dig it, sucka?”

The WWE ID program is designed to identify and support promising independent wrestling talent, providing selected performers with additional development opportunities and a potential pathway toward WWE.

For Jean, receiving the contract marks an important milestone in his career and highlights the continued relationship between WWE’s talent development efforts and Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling promotion.