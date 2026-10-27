Backstage Update On Rusev’s WWE Status

WWE star Rusev has been off television since his match against Je’Von Evans on the July 27th episode of Monday Night RAW. Reports indicate that Rusev suffered an injury during the match when he landed awkwardly on his neck, which caused him to inform the referee that he couldn’t feel his hands.

Although he completed the match, Rusev was placed in concussion protocol for two weeks, according to Fightful Select. Afterward, he returned to the Performance Center, but his comeback was further delayed due to an undisclosed illness.

Fightful Select also reported discussions about bringing Rusev back to television in September. He returned to action at recent WWE live events in Hawaii, participating in a singles match against Joe Hendry and a tag team match alongside Ethan Page. However, as of now, there is no update on when he will return to television.