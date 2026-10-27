AAA Bringing Back Ricky Marvin For Training And Production Duties

According to False Finish, former AAA World Trios Champion Ricky Marvin has signed a deal to return to the company in a backstage role. He will serve as a trainer and occasionally take on production duties.

Marvin has had several stints with Lucha Libre AAA, including appearances in 2007 and 2008, and again from 2013 to 2017. He held the World Trios Championships as part of the team Los OGT, alongside Averno and Chessman, from November 2016 to March 2017.

Marvin began his wrestling career in CMLL in 1995 and has worked extensively in Japan from 1999 to 2015, including a 12-year tenure with Pro Wrestling NOAH. Additionally, he participated in a WWE tryout in Chile in 2018.