More Riyadh Flight Suspensions Add To WWE Crown Jewel Travel Concerns

Additional travel disruptions have emerged ahead of WWE Crown Jewel 2026, with several international airlines extending flight suspensions to Saudi Arabia amid ongoing regional security concerns.

On Saturday, October 24, Air India and Air India Express announced that flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam would remain suspended through November 7. The date is particularly significant for WWE, as Crown Jewel is currently scheduled to take place that same day at Riyadh Season Stadium.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh also confirmed the extended suspensions, which come amid continuing disruptions to international air travel throughout Saudi Arabia. The latest restrictions follow a series of missile and drone attacks targeting airports and other infrastructure in the region.

Meanwhile, Akasa Air has reportedly extended its suspension of flights to Riyadh through November 30, while services to Jeddah will remain suspended through November 10. Other international carriers have also reduced or suspended operations in Saudi Arabia as security concerns continue to affect travel arrangements.

The extended cancellations introduce another potential logistical challenge for WWE, which must coordinate international travel for its roster, production personnel, and equipment ahead of the November 7 premium live event.

However, there is currently no indication that WWE was planning to use any of the affected airlines or that the suspensions have directly disrupted the company’s preparations. The flight restrictions also do not necessarily mean that all international travel to Riyadh has been halted.

Earlier this week, TKO executive chairman Ari Emanuel addressed the ongoing situation during an appearance on Fox News, acknowledging that the company was closely monitoring regional developments while considering contingency plans for its upcoming events. “Right now, everything’s still set,” Emanuel said, confirming that no changes had been made to the company’s event schedule at the time of the interview.

Emanuel also revealed that TKO has a team evaluating the situation daily, including possible alternative locations should circumstances require adjustments. However, neither WWE nor TKO has announced a decision to postpone, cancel, or relocate Crown Jewel.

The latest airline suspensions follow the postponement of several major international events scheduled for Riyadh, including the United Nations World Data Forum and the Future Investment Initiative conference. Saudi officials did not specifically attribute the World Data Forum postponement to security concerns.

Despite the growing travel complications and continued regional uncertainty, WWE Crown Jewel 2026 remains officially scheduled for Saturday, November 7, at Riyadh Season Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

With the event approaching, any potential changes to WWE’s travel arrangements or event plans have yet to be publicly confirmed.