Update On Samantha Irvin’s Free Agency And Potential AEW Interest

According to Fightful Select, former WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin is nearing the end of her non-compete clause with the company, a condition that was part of her early departure. The report also indicates that there have been discussions within AEW about possibly signing Irvin, which aligns with speculation since her departure from WWE.

However, it has been made clear that an appearance would not happen immediately after she becomes a free agent, and any potential involvement would likely occur sometime in the future. Irvin, whose real name is Samantha Johnson, has previously stated that ring announcing was not her primary goal, but she is not finished with wrestling.

Over the past two years, Irvin has been present backstage at numerous AEW events and is said to have a strong relationship with the promotion. Additionally, her husband, Ricochet, is part of AEW.