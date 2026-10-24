Updated Lineup For WWE Crown Jewel 2026

WWE has announced the updated lineup for the 2026 Crown Jewel premium live event (PLE), scheduled for next month.

“The American Nightmare,” Cody Rhodes, will face “The Viper,” Randy Orton, in a Last Man Standing Match.

Additionally, the WWE Women’s Champion, Chelsea Green, is set to compete against Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan from The Judgment for the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship. Furthermore, World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns, representing The Bloodline, will battle Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn for the Men’s Crown Jewel Championship.

WWE Crown Jewel 2026 will take place on Saturday, November 7th, at the Riyadh Season Stadium in KAFD, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event will be broadcast on ESPN Unlimited in the United States and available on Netflix internationally.