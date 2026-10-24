Baron Corbin Out Indefinitely After Cody Rhodes’ Punt Kick

On Friday’s WWE SmackDown, Michael Cole announced that Baron Corbin will be out of action for an indefinite period after being punted by “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes on last week’s show. Corbin was taken down by a punt kick from Rhodes following their match on the previous SmackDown.

During that match, “The Viper” Randy Orton interfered, causing a disqualification. After Rhodes took Orton down, he prepared to deliver his infamous kick, but Corbin attacked Rhodes first. This prompted Orton to retreat, leading Rhodes to kick Corbin in the head.

As of now, there is no information on when Corbin might return to television. He returned to WWE in July and won the WWE United States Championship from Trick Williams at SummerSlam, but later lost it at Sunday Night’s Main Event.