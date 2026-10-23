TKO Could Lose Up To $90 Million If WWE Crown Jewel Is Canceled

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE is still promoting Crown Jewel for November 7th, despite rising tensions in the region due to the ongoing conflict in Iran. The U.S. State Department has ordered diplomats and their families to evacuate from Saudi Arabia, and the current travel advisory is level 3, advising citizens to “restrict travel” to the area.

According to PWInsider.com, WWE plans to proceed with the event as scheduled. The company has established contingencies and is working with a security firm known for its expertise in the region. Reports indicate that TKO, WWE’s parent company, could face significant financial losses—estimated at $70-$90 million—if the event is canceled, representing about a quarter of its profits for the quarter.

Despite the concerns, WWE Crown Jewel 2026 is still set to take place on November 7th in Riyadh and will air live on ESPN Unlimited in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.