Booker T Discusses His “Business” Relationship With Triple H

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed various topics in an episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, including his lack of conflict with the locker room and management during his career.

Booker T said, “No, I never got heat. I always understood the locker room edict and stuff like that as far as the boys go. I was always one of the guys that I thought the guys could turn to. But no, I never got heat with the boys. I’ve always been outspoken. I’ve always been one of those guys that was going to tell you straight up how it is. I didn’t care about getting heat with the boys because they weren’t writing the checks. I really didn’t. I always thought if I didn’t get heat with the boss, I was okay, and I don’t remember ever really getting heat with the boss. So I didn’t think about the guys. Because when you’re talent, you’re on the roster just as equal as they are. When you know you’re selling tickets, you’re equal. And when you’re selling tickets, you might be looked at a little bit differently. So no, I never really got heat, because I was trying to make sure the boss knew I was selling tickets, and I was there for business. I wasn’t there to make friends.”

On his relationship with Triple H:

“I don’t have a lot of friends in the wrestling business. I’ve got a few, but I don’t have a lot of friends because I wasn’t there to make friends. I had a lot of cool associates. Even now, people talk about Hunter and I and our relationship. Hunter and I have always had a strong relationship, but it’s always been business. We haven’t gone out eating together or hanging out. It’s not like that or anything, but the respect has always been there because it’s always been business. I’ve never looked at this like, ‘Hey, we’re buddies, we’re friends,’ or anything like that. Because this thing comes and goes. It’s here today, and it’s gone tomorrow. If you don’t understand that and treat it that way, you can really be upset at the end of the day. I never want to be one of those guys.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.