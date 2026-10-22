WWE Signs Elly Finch To Developmental Deal

WWE has reportedly added another promising athlete to its developmental roster, continuing the company’s efforts to recruit talent from a variety of sporting backgrounds.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Elly Finch has signed a developmental contract with WWE after participating in the company’s tryouts during SummerSlam weekend.

Finch brings an extensive athletic background to WWE, having competed in shot put as a member of Michigan State University’s track and field team.

Before her collegiate athletic career, Finch made history at Royal Oak High School in Michigan, becoming the school’s first female athlete to compete on its varsity football team.

During her time on the football team, Finch played several positions, including tackle, left guard, and middle linebacker, demonstrating her versatility across both offensive and defensive roles.

She graduated from Royal Oak High School in 2023 before continuing her athletic career at Michigan State.

Finch’s reported signing comes as WWE continues to identify prospective wrestlers through its recruitment and tryout programs, which regularly feature athletes from collegiate sports and other competitive backgrounds.

While WWE has not yet officially announced Finch’s signing, she is expected to be introduced as part of the company’s next recruitment class.

Additional details regarding her developmental plans and potential WWE training schedule have not been disclosed.