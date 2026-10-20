Backstage Update On Jordynne Grace’s WWE Status

A new backstage update has emerged regarding Jordynne Grace’s WWE status as the former TNA Knockouts World Champion continues to remain absent from the company’s television programming.

Grace last competed in a WWE match on the June 12, 2026 edition of WWE Main Event, where she suffered a loss to Kiana James. Despite her extended absence from in-ring competition, there is reportedly no indication that Grace is preparing to leave WWE.

During a recent WrestleVotes Radio Q&A, Grace’s status was discussed, with it being noted that she is not currently involved in the company’s creative plans. However, the report emphasized that her absence from ongoing storylines does not necessarily mean WWE has abandoned plans to utilize her in the future.

One factor cited was the crowded WWE SmackDown women’s division, which currently features several active storylines and established performers competing for limited television time. Among the ongoing programs are those involving Fatal Influence, Charlotte Flair’s group, Jade Cargill’s group, Tiffany Stratton and her Money in the Bank briefcase, as well as Nikki Bella, Paige and Chelsea Green.

With SmackDown airing for only two hours each week, the company faces limitations when it comes to consistently featuring every member of its roster. According to the discussion, WWE continues to hold Grace in favorable regard, and her current absence is not believed to signal an impending departure.

Her situation was compared to that of Johnny Gargano, who previously spent several months without a prominent television storyline before being brought back into significant opportunities. Gargano subsequently found himself competing in a number one contender’s match and a Money in the Bank qualifying match, illustrating how quickly a wrestler’s creative direction can change. The comparison suggests that Grace could similarly return to a more prominent role once WWE identifies an appropriate storyline for her.

As previously reported, speculation emerged in September that Grace could return to television as part of a tag team alongside Ivy Nile. However, that rumored pairing has not materialized, and no official plans for Grace’s television return have been announced.

For now, Grace remains under contract with WWE, with her next creative direction and potential return date still undetermined.