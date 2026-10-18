Backstage Update On R-Truth Following Injury Scare On WWE SmackDown

An encouraging update has emerged regarding R-Truth following the unexpected conclusion to his match against Damian Priest on Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

As previously reported by PWMania.com, Truth’s match with Priest during the October 16 broadcast was stopped prematurely after the veteran WWE Superstar appeared to suffer an injury while executing a dropkick from the top rope.

The referee checked on Truth shortly after the move before calling for the bell, bringing the contest to an abrupt end and raising concerns about his condition.

While the exact nature of the apparent injury has not been disclosed, Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com provided a positive update on Sunday, indicating that Truth appears to be doing well. “Don’t have any details other than Truth appears to be all right and will be evaluated next week,” Alvarez wrote. “All the best to him on a quick recovery.”

Although the update suggests that Truth may have avoided a serious injury, further medical evaluation is still expected to determine his condition.

Friday’s match was Truth’s first in-ring appearance since Priest turned against him during the September 11 episode of SmackDown in Mexico City.

The former partners had unsuccessfully challenged The War Raiders for the AAA World Tag Team Championships before Priest attacked Truth following their defeat.

The betrayal set the stage for their eventual singles encounter, which ended unexpectedly due to the apparent injury.

As of this writing, WWE has not announced whether Truth will miss any additional in-ring action, and there is no confirmed timetable for his return.

PWMania.com will provide further updates as more information becomes available.