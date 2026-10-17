PAC’s Cause Of Death Revealed

A spokesperson for the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office announced, as reported by the New York Post, that AEW’s Benjamin “PAC” Slattery tragically passed away from bronchial asthma. The medical examiner’s office ruled the cause of death as natural, and no further details regarding any underlying conditions have been provided at this time.

As previously reported by PWMania.com, PAC died on September 27th, just one day after competing at AEW All Out. He was found deceased in his car outside a restaurant a short distance from O’Hare International Airport in Des Plaines, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago where All Out took place.

It was noted earlier that the cause of death would be confirmed once toxicology reports were received. Authorities never considered his death to be suspicious.