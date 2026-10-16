Backstage News On WWE’s Creative Direction For GUNTHER

There has been considerable criticism from fans regarding how “The Ring General,” GUNTHER, has been booked in 2026. Since retiring wrestling legends John Cena and AJ Styles in quick succession in December of last year and at the Royal Rumble, GUNTHER has somewhat meandered in his storyline.

While he has been involved in the Undisputed WWE Championship scene, he has not been the main focus. He suffered a loss in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match against CM Punk and Finn Bálor, and more recently, he has had several interactions with Danhausen.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, sources within the company have expressed a “mild sense” of frustration and confusion regarding GUNTHER’s booking. The report indicates that GUNTHER’s direction has raised questions among those in creative, creating uncertainty about how the company plans to use him, especially given the momentum he previously held. Some even wonder if there was a plan for GUNTHER following his match with Cena.

Last week on SmackDown, GUNTHER dominated Danhausen, prompting Bálor to come to Danhausen’s aid. GUNTHER then overpowered Bálor and powerbombed him through a table. As of now, there are no updates on what the company has planned for GUNTHER after his recent interactions with Danhausen and Bálor.