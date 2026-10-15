Backstage News On Why WWE Signed Necro Butcher To A Legends Deal

PWMania.com previously reported that pro wrestling veteran Necro Butcher has signed a WWE Legends deal, referred to within the company as a “Nostalgia Agreement.” This announcement has attracted attention, as the Death Match legend has never competed in a WWE ring.

According to PWInsider.com, WWE offered Necro Butcher a Legends deal primarily to include him in their video games. The decision was reportedly influenced by positive fan feedback following the addition of another hardcore wrestler, New Jack, to WWE 2K26. WWE President Nick Khan is believed to have advocated for Butcher’s inclusion in a similar capacity.

The report also clarified that WWE has no plans for Butcher to wrestle. He is well-regarded for his hardcore style on the independent circuit, and his iconic match with current AEW star Samoa Joe from 2005 was featured in the fourth episode of Season VII of Dark Side of the Ring this past July.