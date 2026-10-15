Royce Keys Explains What The 946 Will Bring Out Of Carmelo Hayes

WWE star and leader of 946, Royce Keys, spoke with The Takedown on Sports Illustrated about various topics, including Carmelo Hayes.

Keys said, “Melo’s always been my boy. Before this even came up, before WWE. I know how he is. He’s just like a pit bull. He’s got a little Tyson in him that some people haven’t seen. The world got a taste of it (Monday) night, so it’s just one of those things that, you know, it’s like a pot of gumbo. You got all your ingredients, and you’re seasoning it, and once it’s together, you know, it’s just a chef’s kiss.”

On everyone in the group being handpicked:

“Just being featured on some of the heavy segments, you know, the trust and value, week after week, it means a lot. It definitely lets me know I’m doing the right thing. Everyone in The 946 — Jaida, Lucien, Bronco, Melo now — we’re all doing the right things. We’re all on the same page, and everyone in this group is handpicked.”

On what the 946 will do for Hayes:

“It’s gonna give him a different side. It’s given me a different side. It’s given Bronco, Lucien and Jada, you know, everyone’s gonna see a different side of all of us. Those three numbers mean something, and something we say every single week: 946 means ain’t nobody safe.”