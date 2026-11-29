Alexa Bliss reportedly suffered a nose injury during the Women’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2026, with Charlotte Flair providing an update on her condition during the post-show.

Team Flair, consisting of Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Stephanie Vaquer, Tatum Paxley, and Bayley, defeated Team Jade, which featured Jade Cargill, Michin, Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid. However, Bliss was forced to leave the cage during the latter stages of the match after sustaining an injury.

The injury occurred when Cargill delivered a double Fallaway Slam to Bliss and Paxley. Bliss was subsequently seen bleeding from her nose and is believed to have suffered a broken nose, preventing her from continuing in the match.

During the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames post-show, Flair appeared alongside Bayley and addressed Bliss’ condition, revealing that her teammate was undergoing a medical evaluation. Flair also took the opportunity to praise Bliss for the role she has played in her career. “Shoutout to Lex. She is getting medically evaluated right now. She is tough as nails. She did take a hard hit tonight, but everyone knows I wouldn’t be where I am today or sitting beside Bayley if it wasn’t for Alexa Bliss.”

Despite losing Bliss during the match, Team Flair managed to secure the victory after Stephanie Vaquer connected with the Vaquer Inferno on Cargill before pinning her.

While Bliss is believed to have suffered a broken nose, WWE has yet to officially confirm the diagnosis or provide a timetable for her return to in-ring competition.

PWMania.com will continue to provide updates on Bliss’ condition as more information becomes available.

You can check out Flair’s comments below.