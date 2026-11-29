946 was unable to defeat The Bloodline in the Men’s WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 on Saturday. However, despite the loss, the heels asserted their dominance by launching a brutal post-match ambush on The Bloodline.

Keys and the rest of 946 weren’t finished yet; they hijacked the post-show as well. While his crew smashed the panelists’ table with trash cans and steel chairs, Keys responded to Reigns’ post-show comments, declaring that this war has only just begun and that he will see the World Heavyweight Champion on Monday.

Keys said, “What did I tell you, Roman? You want to go to war. We were the last ones standing. This shit’s just the beginning. You want to go to war? You ain’t safe! I’ll see your a** Monday night.”

You can check out Keys’ comments below.