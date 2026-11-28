Backstage details have emerged regarding the planned match order for tonight’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas, including what WWE reportedly has in store for The Rock.

According to PWInsider.com, “The Final Boss” is scheduled for a 30-minute in-ring segment immediately before the Men’s WarGames match, which is currently listed internally as the main event of tonight’s show.

WWE officially announced The Rock’s appearance on November 18, with this year’s Survivor Series marking the 30th anniversary of his WWE debut at the 1996 installment of the event. Tonight’s show also marks the 40th edition of the annual premium live event.

Meanwhile, Viper Reports has revealed the complete internal match and segment order for tonight’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 premium live event, which is reportedly listed as follows:

Women’s WarGames Match: Charlotte Flair, Stephanie Vaquer, Bayley, Alexa Bliss & Tatum Paxley vs. Jade Cargill, Michin, Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid

Charlotte Flair, Stephanie Vaquer, Bayley, Alexa Bliss & Tatum Paxley vs. Jade Cargill, Michin, Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid John Cena segment

Team USA vs. Team Mexico: Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, LA Knight & Je’Von Evans vs. Rey Mysterio, Penta, Rey Fenix, Dragon Lee & El Grande Americano

Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, LA Knight & Je’Von Evans vs. Rey Mysterio, Penta, Rey Fenix, Dragon Lee & El Grande Americano Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Becky Lynch

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Becky Lynch 30-minute in-ring segment featuring The Rock

Men’s WarGames Match: The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu) vs. 946 (Royce Keys, Bronco Nima, Lucien Price, Carmelo Hayes & Cruz Montana)

The reported lineup indicates that WWE plans to bookend the event with its two WarGames matches, while appearances from John Cena and The Rock are scheduled at separate points throughout the evening. Although The Rock has reportedly been allocated 30 minutes for his appearance, specific details regarding what WWE has planned for his segment remain unknown.

In terms of ticket sales, WrestleTix reports that 38,479 tickets had been distributed as of Saturday morning, representing an increase of 771 from Friday’s update.

As always, the reported internal match and segment order remains subject to last-minute changes.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 is scheduled to begin at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT and will stream live on ESPN Unlimited in the United States and Netflix internationally.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for live coverage of WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026, along with all the latest backstage news and developments throughout the evening.