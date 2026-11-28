WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque has paid an emotional tribute to Bronson Reed, remembering the man behind the intimidating on-screen character and the lasting impression he left on everyone within the company.

Ahead of WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026, Levesque sat down with Michael Cole to reflect on the life of Reed, whose real name was Jermaine Haley, following his tragic passing at the age of 38.

Having known Reed for much of the past decade through his time in NXT and on the WWE main roster, Levesque recalled his infectious laugh, positive attitude, and warm personality. “He’s just a wonderful human being. You know, you were around him as much as I was over the last decade through NXT, through here. Just a wonderful person, human being, just always positive, always upbeat. His big booming laugh and smile, right? Just a wonderful guy.”

Levesque went on to highlight the contrast between Reed’s imposing presence inside the squared circle and the kindhearted individual his colleagues knew away from the cameras. “The character he played, the look that he had was so big and, you know, just this sort of force of nature physically. But yet there was this wonderful, teddy bear of a human being inside of that, that just, I think, made everybody around him love him.”

Beyond his passion for professional wrestling, Reed’s devotion to his family was something that particularly stood out to Levesque. The WWE executive fondly remembered the overwhelming joy Reed displayed when he first shared the news that he was going to become a father. “I remember when he told me about his wife being pregnant with his daughter, like, he just was—happiness was just bubbling out of him, you know? It’s just the person he was. And he was such a wonderful friend to everybody here, a wonderful person.”

Levesque also spoke about the profound impact Reed had throughout WWE, explaining that his kindness extended far beyond the locker room. Whether interacting with fellow Superstars, production crew members, or office staff, Reed treated everyone with the same level of warmth and respect. “There’s so many people here, from crew to staff to everybody in between, talent, office people. I think Jermaine’s one of those few people that really touched everybody. There was nothing about him, as big as he was and as large in life as he was, there was nothing about him that was standoffish or, you know, he spoke to everybody the same. He treated everybody the same.”

Reflecting on the atmosphere backstage following Reed’s passing, Levesque explained that many within WWE felt as though they had lost a member of their own family. “Almost everybody that I spoke to and I could see it in people, they feel like they lost a part of their family. And I don’t know that you can have a bigger impact behind the scenes than that. For fans around the world, an incredible performer. For all of us, an incredible human being that we were fortunate enough to know.”

Levesque concluded by expressing his deepest sympathies to Reed’s family, including his wife, Paige, and their daughter, acknowledging the devastating nature of his untimely passing.

As previously reported here on PWMania.com, Levesque also held an emotional meeting with WWE talent and staff in Houston on Saturday afternoon, informing those in attendance that the company would be making professional counseling and grief support services available to anyone who needed them.