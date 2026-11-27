WWE taped tonight’s episode of SmackDown immediately following Monday night’s live broadcast of RAW at the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

The episode will serve as the final WWE television broadcast before Survivor Series: WarGames 2026, with several significant developments taking place during the taping, including a championship change, surprise appearances, and further developments involving Team USA.

The internal rundown for the broadcast surfaced ahead of the taping, with additional spoiler results now available confirming several of the planned outcomes.

WWE SmackDown Spoiler Results For November 27, 2026

CM Punk agreed to remain part of Team USA for Survivor Series despite Cody Rhodes naming Seth Rollins as the team’s fifth and final member on RAW.

Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley defeated Michin and B-Fab to regain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Chelsea Green defeated Blake Monroe following interference from Tiffany Stratton. Paige also made an appearance following the match.

Haku appeared alongside WWE Tag Team Champions The MFT, putting The War Raiders and Bakusai on notice.

United States Champion Trick Williams delivered an in-ring promo before being attacked by Damian Priest.

Danhausen hosted his Friendsgiving celebration across multiple segments throughout the broadcast, with WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan making a special appearance.

WWE Champion Sami Zayn and Gunther defeated Kevin Owens and Finn Balor in the show’s tag team main event.

Complete WWE SmackDown Internal Rundown

The following internal rundown surfaced prior to the taping, providing additional details regarding the planned backstage segments and overall structure of Friday’s broadcast:

WWE Superstar arrivals.

Team USA segment.

Backstage interview with Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, and Tatum Paxley.

Cody Rhodes and CM Punk backstage segment.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley vs. Michin and B-Fab.

Backstage interview with Kevin Owens and Finn Balor.

Danhausen’s Friendsgiving segment.

Cody Rhodes, Je’Von Evans, and LA Knight backstage segment.

Backstage interview with Chelsea Green.

Danhausen’s second Friendsgiving segment.

Chelsea Green vs. Blake Monroe.

Danhausen’s third Friendsgiving segment.

MFT backstage promo.

Trick Williams in-ring promo.

Sami Zayn and Gunther backstage segment.

Damian Priest backstage promo.

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes backstage segment.

Additional Danhausen’s Friendsgiving segment.

Kevin Owens and Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn and Gunther.

One of the most significant developments from the taping was Bliss and Paxley regaining the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. The original internal rundown did not specify a winner for the match, although scheduled post-match pyrotechnics had indicated that a title change was potentially planned.

The broadcast will also feature further developments involving Team USA following Rollins’ return on RAW, with Punk agreeing to remain alongside Rhodes, Rollins, Knight, and Evans for their upcoming showdown against Team Mexico.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 takes place on Saturday, November 28, at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for additional WWE Survivor Series: WarGames news and coverage.