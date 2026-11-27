WWE appears to be heading to Newark, New Jersey, for one of its biggest premium live events on the road to WrestleMania 43.

On Friday, the Prudential Center shared a teaser across its official social media channels, seemingly hinting that the venue will host WWE Elimination Chamber 2027.

The promotional footage featured a brief glimpse of a wrestling ring enclosed by the iconic Elimination Chamber structure. While the teaser strongly suggests that Newark will be the destination for next year’s event, WWE has yet to officially confirm the location or announce a date.

Typically taking place in February or March, Elimination Chamber plays a pivotal role in shaping the WrestleMania card. The men’s and women’s Chamber matches traditionally determine challengers for the respective world champions who are not selected by the Royal Rumble winners.

WWE Royal Rumble 2027 is scheduled for Saturday, February 6, in Glendale, Arizona, while WrestleMania 43 is expected to take place across two nights on April 10 and 11 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Prudential Center’s teaser also appears to follow a promotional approach WWE has recently adopted when revealing upcoming events.

Earlier this month, several venues posted similar teasers before WWE officially unveiled 11 dates for its early 2027 touring schedule. That announcement included six episodes of RAW, three episodes of SmackDown, and two non-televised live events.

With the Prudential Center now teasing the arrival of the Elimination Chamber structure, an official announcement regarding the premium live event could be forthcoming.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for further updates on WWE Elimination Chamber 2027.