Dragon Lee is embracing the opportunity to represent Mexico at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026, where he will share the ring with some of the biggest names in professional wrestling.

During an appearance on OutKick Dropkick, Lee discussed his excitement heading into Saturday’s traditional five-on-five elimination match between Team Mexico and Team USA.

The WWE Superstar highlighted the significance of competing against Cody Rhodes and CM Punk, noting that his previous interaction with Rhodes inside the ring was limited to a brief encounter during the Royal Rumble. “It really makes me feel proud,” Lee said. “Being around with so many superstars in the United States, Cody Rhodes, first time, I think, well, let’s say it will be my first time I faced him because we just stayed for a little bit in Royal Rumble, but it will be my first time really ever with Cody and CM Punk, LA Knight, Je’Von Evans. This is great.”

Lee also expressed confidence in Team Mexico’s preparations, crediting WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio for his leadership and the wealth of experience he brings to the group. While acknowledging Penta’s popularity, Lee believes Mysterio is the ideal choice to captain the team. “No one better than him,” Lee said of Mysterio. “I know Penta, he’s the moment, but Rey is Rey Mysterio, you know what I mean? And Rey, he brings many plans to the table. We’ll just be like, ‘Oh wow, yeah, this is incredible.’”

With tensions already emerging within Team USA following the addition of Seth Rollins, Lee emphasized the strong chemistry among Team Mexico’s members. He explained that everyone has contributed ideas during their preparations, describing the relationship between the five competitors as a brotherhood.

“This team is like brothers, really brothers, really, we’re like blood brothers,” he continued. “So, everyone has an idea and we put on the table and we’ll just throw in many ideas and we just create and build more, more things that we can do. And the only thing I can tell you, this Saturday, man, you will see how Team Mexico is gonna shine. We wanna bring fire, man. That will be incredible.”

Lee will team with Rey Mysterio, Penta, Rey Fenix, and El Grande Americano against Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, LA Knight, Je’Von Evans, and Seth Rollins in the traditional Survivor Series elimination match.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 takes place this Saturday, November 28, at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for complete coverage of the premium live event.