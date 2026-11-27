Several backstage WWE updates have emerged ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames 2026, including details on the company’s Thanksgiving week television schedule, media arrangements, and future WrestleMania broadcast plans.

According to Fightful Select, WWE brought in extras to Kansas this past Sunday to film a Thanksgiving-themed party segment. The footage is expected to air during tonight’s pre-taped episode of WWE SmackDown.

Regarding the absence of a media junket ahead of Survivor Series, WWE traditionally avoids scheduling one due to the premium live event’s proximity to Thanksgiving. Organizing media activities would require talent and personnel to travel during the holiday, taking time away from their families. As such, the lack of a media junket this week is not considered out of the ordinary.

The holiday travel schedule also factored into WWE’s decision to hold a double television taping this past Monday. Those arrangements contributed to RAW beginning earlier than its usual broadcast time.

Meanwhile, clarification has emerged regarding recent comments from TKO about WrestleMania airing in prime time. Despite speculation surrounding those remarks, WWE still intends to broadcast the event live. The comments should not be taken as an indication that WrestleMania will be presented on a tape delay.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 takes place this Saturday, November 28, at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.