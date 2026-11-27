The Rock vs. Roman Reigns remains one of the biggest dream matches WWE has yet to deliver, but JBL believes the opportunity to make it happen may have already passed.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Something To Wrestle podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer and current AAA commentator weighed in on the possibility of the highly anticipated showdown taking place at WrestleMania.

JBL dismissed the notion that The Rock’s age would be a significant obstacle to an in-ring return. Instead, he believes the biggest challenge facing the Hollywood star would be finding sufficient time in his busy schedule to prepare for a match of that magnitude. “Go to some high school reunions at 54 and look how fat and old people are,” JBL said. “The Rock doesn’t look like that, Rock looks fantastic. It looks like he could still walk out on a football field and play, or on a wrestling ring and still wrestle. So I think Rock is not going to have any problem physically doing it. It’s just, what is he going to do time-wise? And does he think that he can do a good enough job?”

JBL also praised Reigns’ continued evolution as a performer, suggesting that The Rock would need to be at his best to share the ring with “The Tribal Chief.” Although the former WWE Champion remains skeptical about the match ever materializing, he acknowledged that Reigns would be the ideal opponent should The Rock decide to wrestle again. “But Roman Reigns is getting better and better,” JBL continued. “And, you know, Rock would really have to step up to be able to be out there with Roman. But, you know, Roman would be the perfect guy [for The Rock to face] as well. I think the ship has passed, but you never know. I mean, look, The Rock is a once in a generation athlete.”

Speculation surrounding the potential blockbuster encounter has resurfaced following confirmation that The Rock will appear at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames this Saturday, November 28, at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas, marking the 30th anniversary of his WWE debut.

Whether Saturday’s appearance will lay the groundwork for a future program with Reigns remains uncertain, particularly with The Rock’s filming commitments for the next Fast & Furious movie potentially affecting his availability for WrestleMania 43.