The professional wrestling community is mourning following the heartbreaking news that AEW star Dustin Rhodes’ grandson, Rowan Dane Oney, has passed away.

Rhodes shared the devastating news in a post on X on Wednesday, asking fans to keep his family in their thoughts and prayers as they navigate this difficult time.

“Guys my grandson Rowan has passed,” Dustin Rhodes wrote. “Please keep us all in your prayers during this time. I am here with Dakota Runnels.”

Guys my grandson Rowan has passed. Please keep us all in your prayers during this time. I am here with @DakotaRunnels22 now. 🙏🏼❤️ — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) November 25, 2026

Born in March 2023, Rowan was three years old and was Rhodes’ first grandchild. He was the son of Rhodes’ daughter, Dakota Runnels, and her husband, Bleau. Dakota is the daughter of Dustin and his former wife, longtime WWE personality Terri Runnels.

Terri also issued a statement on behalf of the family, requesting privacy as they grieve the loss of their beloved son and grandson.

“On behalf of Dakota, Bleau, and their families, we share the tragic news of the untimely passing of their sweet beautiful boy, Rowan Dane Oney,” Terri Runnels wrote. “We ask that you respect their privacy at this time. Please no calls or visits. We will post more details soon. Please be in prayer for our family.”

Everyone here at PWMania.com extends our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to Dakota, Bleau, Dustin Rhodes, Terri Runnels, and their entire family during this unimaginably difficult time.