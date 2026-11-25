Ilja Dragunov has revealed several AEW stars he would like to share the ring with, including some of the performers who inspired him during the early stages of his professional wrestling career.

During a conversation with Renee Paquette, Dragunov identified Jon Moxley as a particularly appealing opponent due to their shared appreciation for a physical and hard-hitting style of wrestling. “The Mad Dragon” also named Samoa Joe, explaining that the veteran was among the wrestlers he looked up to long before establishing himself in the business. “I mean, people who are drawn to a certain artistic form of violence, I would definitely say [Jon] Moxley. I mean, I would [laughter] go right now, just in the suit. Let’s go. Samoa Joe. This is the crazy part: so many people in this company have been heroes for me when I didn’t even know how to put on a headlock. Samoa Joe is another part of that, right?”

Dragunov also expressed interest in facing reigning AEW World Champion Will Ospreay, recalling how the two frequently appeared on the same independent wrestling events without ever competing against one another.

Another name on Dragunov’s list was Kyle Fletcher, whom he became familiar with during their time working for Germany’s wXw promotion alongside Mark Davis. “There are people in this company that I grew up with in the business, sharing during my indie days, which is, of course, the world champion Will Ospreay. Never fought him on the indies, but we always shared a bunch of shows together where he would always fight somebody else. “Kyle Fletcher. He’d been in Germany with wXw for a long period of time with Mark Davis. So we had some tag team matches here and there.”

While none of the aforementioned singles matches have been officially announced, Dragunov’s comments offer insight into the potential rivalries he would like to pursue in AEW.