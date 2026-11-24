Andrade El Idolo has seemingly responded to recent comments made by his ex-wife, Charlotte Flair, regarding the circumstances surrounding their divorce becoming public knowledge.

During an appearance on the latest episode of INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Flair opened up about her personal struggles and recalled learning that news of her divorce had become public shortly after winning the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble match.

Flair filed for divorce in June 2024, with the proceedings finalized in October of that year. However, their separation did not become public knowledge until TMZ broke the story in February 2025.

The WWE Superstar admitted that she initially suspected Andrade of leaking the news in an attempt to embarrass her following her Royal Rumble victory. “I was mortified, that’s why I didn’t tell anyone when I came back,” Flair said. “And then when I won Rumble and it was on Raw and then all of a sudden it hits the headlines, I was like, ‘Oh, I bet he did that just to embarrass me.’”

Andrade weird as hell… he did Charlotte so dirty wow https://t.co/NYhllGEvK1 — Seth Joseph (@SethJoseph95) November 24, 2026

Following the release of the interview on Tuesday, Andrade took to X with a brief message that appeared to address Flair’s remarks, seemingly denying any involvement in the news becoming public. “I didn’t say anything!” Andrade wrote. “All the best to you!”

Although Andrade did not specifically mention Flair or reference the interview in his post, the timing of his message suggested it was a response to her comments.

Elsewhere during the interview, Flair discussed the pressure she placed on herself to maintain a successful marriage while continuing to excel in her professional wrestling career. She also reflected on how problems in her marriage affected her self-confidence and why she believes some women remain in unhappy relationships. “I took the problems in the marriage as like, ‘I must not be pretty enough. Why are these things happening? Because I’m not pretty enough.’ Or, ‘Are these happening because my career is here [high] and his is here [low]. Things that like — not my fault,” she said. “But I think a lot of women stay in marriages because they don’t want to be embarrassed.”

Flair and Andrade married in 2022. Following their divorce becoming public in 2025, Andrade addressed their separation during an interview with The Ring, speaking positively about Flair and accepting responsibility for their relationship not working out. “I respect her. She was an incredible woman. She was a great wife. I wish her the best,” Andrade stated. “I admit it, as a person and as a man, I was the one who failed in the relationship. I can’t speak badly about her. She’s an incredible woman and I wish her the best.”

While Flair recalled her initial suspicions regarding the timing of the divorce becoming public, there has been no confirmation that Andrade was responsible for leaking the information.