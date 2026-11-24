The reason behind AEW’s decision to schedule two three-hour television specials in December has reportedly been revealed.

AEW has three-hour programming blocks scheduled for Wednesday, December 2, and Wednesday, December 16, despite regular episodes of AEW Collision also being scheduled during those weeks.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, the additional television time is related to the absence of a Tailgate Brawl pre-show ahead of the upcoming AEW Worlds End pay-per-view.

Alvarez explained that AEW needs to fulfill two additional hours of Collision programming, with the company opting to extend two Wednesday night broadcasts by an hour each. He also dismissed speculation that the extended broadcasts were intended to accommodate additional Continental Classic matches.

“There is no Tailgate Brawl before World’s End, so AEW owes two hours of Collision, hence the extra hour on the 2nd and the 16th,” Alvarez wrote on X. “It’s not so Tony can get all the Continental Classic matches in.”

AEW’s upcoming television schedule features several notable events across the United States and Mexico as the company builds toward its final pay-per-view of 2026.

The updated AEW television and pay-per-view schedule is as follows:

November 25: AEW Dynamite and Collision double taping at the Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Ralston, Nebraska.

December 2: Three-hour AEW television special at the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas.

December 5: Live AEW Collision at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas.

December 9: AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming at Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico.

December 16: Three-hour AEW television special at the OG&E Coliseum in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

December 19: AEW Worlds End at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

While the extended broadcasts will take place during the Continental Classic, Alvarez’s report indicates that the scheduling changes are primarily related to AEW’s television programming commitments rather than the tournament itself.