According to the schedules on both the HBO Max and TBS websites, on Wednesday, December 2nd, a three-hour block of programming will feature AEW Dynamite and Collision from Laredo, Texas. This block will include a standard two-hour Dynamite episode followed by a one-hour Collision episode, which is typically reserved for weeks with pay-per-view (PPV) events on Saturdays.

However, the TNT schedule still lists Collision from 8 to 10 PM ET on that Saturday, airing live from San Antonio, Texas. As of now, AEW has not announced any special theme or reason for the three-hour block. If this information is accurate, it would mark the second three-hour Wednesday block, with the first occurring during Worlds End week. Although not officially indicated on the HBO Max schedule, it is assumed that the one-hour Saturday Tailgate Brawl for Worlds End will still take place at 7 PM ET as usual.

Except for Wednesday, December 30, and Worlds End on a Saturday, all other episodes of Dynamite and Collision will air at their regular times. On December 30, Dynamite will air on Friday afternoon, January 1, for New Year’s Smash.

F4WOnline.com has reported that, after nearly two years, the entirety of AEW’s televised history and almost all of its pay-per-views will be available for HBO Max subscribers starting Sunday, December 20. On that date, the final episodes of Dynamite, Collision, Rampage, and Battle of the Belts from 2024 will be added to the HBO Max streaming library, according to an announcement from HBO Max. Currently, the available content extends through August 2024. Additionally, on Wednesday, December 30, this past June’s Forbidden Door will also become available on the service.