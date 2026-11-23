PWMania.com previously reported that AEW star Daniel Garcia, a member of The Death Riders, sustained an arm injury during Saturday’s Collision episode. The injury occurred during his Continental Classic Blue League match against Brody King, which was halted by a referee. Tony Schiavone later revealed on commentary that Garcia had sustained an arm injury.

Mike Johnson from PWInsider.com provided an update on the situation, stating that Garcia is said to be okay. However, there is currently no indication of whether the arm injury will sideline him for the remainder of the tournament.

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com added that, while the exact nature of Garcia’s injury has not been confirmed, it appeared to be neck or nerve-related. Garcia reportedly experienced numbness immediately following the injury. Alvarez also told his Twitter (X) subscribers that Garcia seems to be feeling better but likely needs to have his neck examined to assess any potential issues.