As reported by PWMania.com, AEW star Anna Jay announced last month that she would be undergoing surgery for her injured shoulder.

Recently, Jay held a livestream on her Twitch channel, where she discussed various topics, including an update on her recovery from the shoulder surgery.

Jay said, “No sling. This is the arm. I can lift it like yay high. I can do little activities. I can’t lift more than five pounds, and I have some restrictions. I can’t lift it up like this or do anything crazy, but it’s doing good and I’m very happy. I’m so happy to have the sling off, guys. You have no idea. This surgery was a little rough with the sling. The day that I got the sling off, I was so happy.”

On her recovery progress:

“The shoulder is doing good. It’s going as it should. I saw my doctor at six weeks as well, which was this week. Anyways, I saw the doctor this week, and he said everything looked good and it’s healing good. So that is great. I am doing PT right now. I’m going two to three times a week, and it’s kicking my a**.”

Jay last competed for AEW on the June 6 episode of Collision, where she and her former tag team partner, Tay Melo, lost to Divine Dominion (Megan Bayne and Lena Kross) in a Women’s World Tag Team Title Match. In early July, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan announced that Jay had extended her contract with the company.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)