Mark Briscoe has not been seen on AEW television since his last appearance on the July 1st episode of Dynamite, where he lost to MJF for the AEW World Championship. Shortly after that match, it was reported that Briscoe sustained a legitimate injury.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Briscoe is currently sidelined with a knee injury. Sources indicated that he required knee surgery and has been out of action while recovering. The specifics of Briscoe’s knee injury and the details of the surgery have not been disclosed.

During an episode of Collision that followed his match on Dynamite, Kyle O’Reilly mentioned that, due to ongoing injuries, it is uncertain when fans will see Mark again.