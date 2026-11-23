As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW star Brody King won his match against Daniel Garcia on Saturday’s Collision after the match was halted due to an injury Garcia sustained from a cannonball in the corner.

After the show, King was interviewed by the company. He expressed that, although he secured the victory and earned three points, he felt dissatisfied with the outcome because of how the match concluded.

King said, “Man, it’s not supposed to end like that. Going into this Danny, I said that I owed you a beating, but it’s not supposed to end like that. I didn’t earn those points. So whoever’s next in the Continental Classic, I’m gonna earn Danny’s points and yours.”

There is no update on who King will face next in the tournament, but the finals are scheduled for AEW Worlds End on December 19th.