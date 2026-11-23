AEW star Kyle Fletcher is considering another change to his appearance, revealing that he has thought about dyeing his signature buzzcut pink as he continues developing his on-screen presentation.

Fletcher has increasingly incorporated pink into his wrestling gear, entrance graphics, and overall character, making the color a recognizable part of his identity in AEW. After maintaining a buzzcut for the past several years, the Australian wrestler is now entertaining the possibility of taking that look a step further.

During the latest edition of his Protolog vlog, Fletcher discussed experimenting with different hairstyles and designs, including the possibility of adding stars or changing his hair color entirely. “Dude, kinda sick. I’ve thought of doing stars before. I’ve also been slightly tempted to do like dye the buzzcut pink as well. Don’t know if I’ll ever have the balls to do it, but.”

When someone suggested that his short hairstyle would make it relatively easy to experiment with a different color, Fletcher acknowledged that he could potentially try the look during some time away from wrestling. “If it was sh*t, I could- (You could try it on like a week off.) That is true actually.”

While Fletcher has not confirmed whether he intends to go through with the change, the comments suggest that he is open to further experimenting with his appearance.

Elsewhere in the vlog, Fletcher reflected on his unsuccessful attempt to capture the AEW World Championship from Will Ospreay at AEW Full Gear 2026.

The two competitors battled in a lengthy main event that lasted approximately 41 and a half minutes, with Ospreay ultimately retaining the championship.

Despite falling short of his goal, Fletcher expressed pride in his performance and the extensive preparation that went into the highly anticipated championship encounter. “It is currently 2.39 in the morning. Oh my goodness, what a big day. Wrestled for 41 and a half minutes, something like that. Not the world champion, but still feeling mighty accomplished. A lot of thought, preparation, mental capacity, brain storage taken up by getting ready for this match.”

Fletcher also made it clear that the defeat has not changed his ambitions, insisting that he remains determined to eventually become AEW World Champion. “It is all expelled in a fiery rage of fire. I will be the AEW World Champion. It’s gonna happen one day. That day just wasn’t today.”

Although Fletcher was unable to leave Full Gear with the championship, his comments indicate that he views the match as another important step toward achieving his ultimate goal in AEW.

For now, Fletcher remains focused on reaching the top of the company, while fans may also have a new look to anticipate if he decides to follow through with his pink hair idea.