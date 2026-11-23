Austin Creed recently shared a memorable story about attempting to test his amateur wrestling skills against WWE Hall of Famer and Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle, only to discover firsthand why Angle is considered one of the greatest wrestlers of his generation.

During a video published on USA Wrestling’s official YouTube channel, world medalists Dymond Guilford and Adaugo Nwachukwu visited backstage at AEW Dynamite in Denver, where they interacted with Mercedes Moné and several other wrestling personalities.

While speaking with the athletes, Creed recalled an encounter with Angle during WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble, explaining that he had wanted to wrestle the former Olympic champion for several years.

Creed revealed that he first met Angle when he was approximately 20 years old but was unable to convince the legendary wrestler to test his skills against him at the time. “We’re in a match one time, the Royal Rumble, and I’ve wanted to wrestle against him for years. But when I was like 20, I met him. He is like, ‘It’s not worth my time, kid.’ I said, ‘Okay.’ Then I became a grown man. Got a little bit of a legacy behind me.”

Years later, when Creed finally found himself sharing the ring with Angle, he decided to attempt a double-leg takedown against the former WWE Champion. However, the encounter quickly demonstrated just how effective Angle’s amateur wrestling background remained, as the Olympic gold medalist immediately countered the attempt. “I found him in the ring, I spun him around, and I shot a double leg. Bro, the way he sprawled, his ankles went to Mount Olympus and my head went to the ground. He flipped me over and just wham, wham. He goes, ‘Why would you do that?’ I was like, ‘I just had to know. I just had to know.’”

Creed’s story highlighted the respect he had for Angle’s wrestling credentials, even if his attempt to challenge the Olympic champion ended with him being taken down instead.

Before becoming one of WWE’s most accomplished performers, Angle established himself as an elite amateur wrestler, winning a gold medal in freestyle wrestling at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia.

He subsequently transitioned into professional wrestling, where he became a multiple-time world champion and earned widespread recognition for combining his technical wrestling ability with his entertaining personality.

Although Creed’s attempt to take down Angle did not go as planned, the experience clearly left a lasting impression on him.