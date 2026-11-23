WWE Superstar Damian Priest has opened up about his recent character transformation, explaining why the more aggressive version of himself currently featured on SmackDown feels closer to his real personality.

The former World Heavyweight Champion underwent a significant change on the September 11 episode of WWE SmackDown, turning on R-Truth after the two lost the WWE Tag Team Championships.

Since then, Priest has embraced a more ruthless attitude, targeting several WWE Superstars, including R-Truth, Axiom, Nathan Frazer, and WWE United States Champion Trick Williams.

During a recent interview with Jimmy Varsallone of the Miami Herald, Priest discussed the inspiration behind his new direction and revealed how revisiting his childhood neighborhoods in New York City helped him reconnect with the experiences that shaped his personality. “I like it. This is more me. Going back to when we filmed that footage in New York City, walking around the city, going to these neighborhoods in the Bronx. Literally reminding myself of the journey. I started here with a thought and a dream, and hustled. I busted my ass every day to try to be more than I was yesterday. You had to fight, scratch, and claw for every little thing.”

Priest explained that returning to those familiar surroundings reminded him of the struggles he experienced while pursuing his wrestling career. Those memories have helped him bring a more authentic level of intensity to his current WWE character.

Rather than viewing the transformation as simply adopting a new persona, Priest believes he is reconnecting with a side of himself that has always existed. “Getting reminded of that, it’s really easy to bring out that side of me right now. It’s who I have always been, except I’ve portrayed different versions of Damian. Now, getting back to roots, it’s very easy to convey that energy and aggressiveness. I know all about that. I had to live it for many years. Getting to express that in front of millions, there is something gratifying. As angry as it seems like I am all the time, inside it makes me a little happier,” he said.

Priest’s comments suggest that his latest WWE character is drawing heavily from his personal experiences rather than being an entirely new creation.

His heel turn has also marked a major shift in his on-screen relationships, particularly following his betrayal of R-Truth and subsequent attacks on other members of the SmackDown roster.

With Priest continuing to display a more dangerous and confrontational attitude, his recent comments offer additional insight into why he has embraced the change.

For Priest, portraying a darker character has become an opportunity to reconnect with his roots and express the determination and aggression that helped him reach WWE in the first place.